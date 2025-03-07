Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Increases By 24.6%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 757,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 365,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that NioCorp Developments will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $8.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NB

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.