Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Increases By 24.6%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 757,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NioCorp Developments
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 365,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NioCorp Developments from $8.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
