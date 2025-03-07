Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declines By 12.1%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PIM opened at $3.30 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
