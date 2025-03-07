Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declines By 12.1%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PIM opened at $3.30 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

