Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Drops By 13.1%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. Subaru has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Subaru had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Subaru by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Subaru by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Subaru by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

