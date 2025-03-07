Short Interest in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Drops By 14.1%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Tuniu Stock Performance

TOUR stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.76.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 13.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 163.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

