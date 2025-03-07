Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $174.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

