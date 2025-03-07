SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 1,038 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SiTime Stock Down 2.3 %

SITM stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.85. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $268.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SiTime by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

