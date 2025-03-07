SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 10.7% – Still a Buy?

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.72 and last traded at $168.75. 66,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 214,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITM. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.85.

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,535. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $3,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,474.25. This trade represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,335. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in SiTime by 705.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

