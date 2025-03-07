Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,779 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 344.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Privia Health Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 252.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

