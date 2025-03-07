Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Motco increased its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 38,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

