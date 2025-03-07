Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

