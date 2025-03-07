Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 278.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Grid by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

