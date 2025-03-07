Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.