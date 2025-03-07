Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

