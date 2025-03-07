Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.06%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.