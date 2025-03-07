Souders Financial Advisors Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,987.28. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,062,887. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark restated a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

