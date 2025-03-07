South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Announces Earnings Results

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million.
South Bow Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57.
South Bow Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
