South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Announces Earnings Results

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57.

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities began coverage on South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on South Bow

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.