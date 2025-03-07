South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

SOBO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

South Bow stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 478,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $6,787,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,533,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,498,000.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

