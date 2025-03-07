Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

