Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (3.30) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Sovereign Metals Stock Up 2.3 %
SVML stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.58) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of £536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.94. Sovereign Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.59).
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sovereign Metals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.