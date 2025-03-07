Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (3.30) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sovereign Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

SVML stock opened at GBX 45 ($0.58) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of £536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.94. Sovereign Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.59).

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.