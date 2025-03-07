SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,707,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after purchasing an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,682,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

