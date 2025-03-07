SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 125.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,245 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $38,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,220,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,575,000 after buying an additional 101,756 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.