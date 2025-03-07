SPDR Gold Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 251,503 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average volume of 214,634 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,115,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,332. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $198.91 and a 52-week high of $272.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

