Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 156,175 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,034,000 after acquiring an additional 632,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 698,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $4,477,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,264 shares of company stock worth $6,271,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SFM opened at $138.11 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.46 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.