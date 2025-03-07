SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 105,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 422,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 451,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 125,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SAN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.