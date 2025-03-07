SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 5,468 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 183.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.40 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.13, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.