SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $256.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day moving average of $269.80. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,808. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

