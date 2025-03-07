SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $87,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enovix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.93. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

