SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4,132.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.55. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

