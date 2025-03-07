SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 11,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $856,127.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,428.47. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $62.15 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -550.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

