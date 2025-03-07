STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

