State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 15,700 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 2,184.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

Western Digital Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of WDC opened at $41.45 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.