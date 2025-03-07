State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Illumina Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.