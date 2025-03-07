State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,076.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.