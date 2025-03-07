State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.