State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

