State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 43.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $323.96 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

