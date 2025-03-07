State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.