Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.75, but opened at $12.47. Stellantis shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 4,664,557 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

