Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,727 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Shares of KMX opened at $77.55 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. The trade was a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

