Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 569 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11,908.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 22,173.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 97.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.6% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $182,906.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,089.06. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

