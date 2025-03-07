Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 247,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Diageo by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

