Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

