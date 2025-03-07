Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $24,193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,438,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Fox Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 260,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.