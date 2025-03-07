Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 410.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,125,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,084,000 after acquiring an additional 939,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 735,160 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,226,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,425.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 126,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 118,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APLS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 6,247 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $179,288.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,810.50. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,261. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

