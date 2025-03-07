Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 452 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. 3M has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

