Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

