Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Price

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

COO traded down $7.32 on Friday, hitting $83.66. 2,573,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,340. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,856,000 after acquiring an additional 737,726 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 194.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

