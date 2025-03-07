StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.63. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

