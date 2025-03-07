Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VO opened at $260.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

