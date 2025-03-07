Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 721 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.47.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

